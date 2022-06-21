Advertisement

Getting Answers: hornets making early appearance this season

Hornets are making an early appearance as we officially enter summer in western Massachusetts.
By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Hornets are making an early appearance as we officially enter summer in western Massachusetts.

“We have had the ideal nest making temperatures. It’s been moderate, 70s, low 80s with very little rain and that is ideal nest building time for hornets and yellow jackets,” said Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions.

Russell told us he’s seeing hornet nests earlier than usual this year, thanks to recent weather conditions. He added that this could be mean trouble later this summer.

“Once you get these nests to a certain level, which we are seeing now, they can expand exponentially over the next couple of weeks and when you get into July and August, yellow jackets as well, nest size for individuals explode and that’s when you start seeing people get stung and seeing these large nests and that’s when they become a hazard to humans,” Russell explained.

What do you do if you spot a nest near your house? Russell had this advice.

“If you are going to address them, do it at night and treat them at night or hire a professional because they can be very aggressive and sometimes with yellowjackets, there are void nests in a wall void. I caution homeowners do not seal up the opening. You will force hundreds of bees inside the house and create a very difficult treatment situation for a professional if you hire one,” Russell added.

For those wondering how to tell the difference between the types of bees, Russell noted, “Honeybees are more brownish yellow and black versus yellowjackets are more yellow and black and they are pretty small. You can see them going in and out of an opening either on a building or in the ground most likely, and you will see a lot of traffic. Get into July and you will see a lot of traffic when they are flying in and out all day and you don’t want to get into that traffic.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 4,066 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 15 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.
Preparations are underway in East Longmeadow for the summer events series that will kick off...
East Longmeadow preparing for return of summer event series
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
A protest is underway as state health officials visit western Massachusetts Tuesday to evaluate...
Protesters gather over proposed Eversource pipeline extension