Granby Police release surveillance video after cyclist struck in hit-and-run

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Granby have released new surveillance video of a hit and run from over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, police said that a driver hit a bicyclist from behind on Batchelor Street, forcing him off the road and seriously injuring him. Police told Western Mass News that they provided first aid before the bicyclist was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Tuesday afternoon, Granby Police posted a surveillance video to social media. It shows a sedan speeding away from the crash scene at 4:47 a.m. Saturday morning. Police told us that they believe this is the vehicle involved in the hit and run.

On Sunday, Granby Police had released a photo of a truck they believed was involved in the accident. While they are sure the vehicle involved in the hit and run is the sedan in the video, they told us they are not ruling out the truck in the photo, saying, “It was acting suspicious a short while later in the area.”

Police said the cyclist is still in the hospital and the family is hopeful for a full recovery.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact Granby Police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.