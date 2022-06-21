Holyoke City Council to address residents’ speeding concerns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke residents have raised concerns about speeding on cut-through streets in the city. Now, city officials are taking up ideas to cut down on dangerous driving and keep people safe.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, they will be looking to find ways to try to reduce the number of accidents and traffic violations in Holyoke. Western Mass News spoke to residents and city leaders about how they are working to take action.

“We see people speeding down here 40, 50-plus miles an hour, especially at night,” said Holyoke resident Elizabeth Ramirez.

She told us that she constantly sees people speeding outside her home on Bemis Road, one of the cut-through streets in Holyoke that city leaders are looking to make safer.

“It’s really dangerous when I’ve been out walking,” Ramirez said.

On Tuesday night, the city council will address ways to curtail speeding on several cut-through streets, including Hillside Avenue and Pleasant Street.

“The problem with that area of the city, like many other areas of the city, it’s a cut through,” Holyoke City Council President Todd McGee said, “and people speed through it.”

Councilor McGee told Western Mass News that they have been proactive about trying to limit speeding in the city, starting with Bemis Road.

“Residents from that area petitioned to have speed humps put in, which the council took up and approved,” he said. “Now, we just need the funding to put them in.”

He told Western Mass News that the objective of Tuesday night’s meeting will be working with Mayor Joshua Garcia and the city engineer to secure the funding to install permanent speed humps.

“The police are doing their best,” Councilor McGee said. “You can’t have police on Bemis Road 24/7, they have to be elsewhere. so in order to curtail it we have speed radar machines, putting in raised sidewalks, speed humps.”

This would be one among other measures, including seeking ideas outside the city.

“Once again, it’s not just Holyoke,” Councilor McGee said. “Other cities have the same issues, so we do look to other cities to see what they’ve implemented.”

The city council meeting will get underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.