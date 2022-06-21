Advertisement

Holyoke Police arrest breaking and entering suspect

Kevin Jusino
Kevin Jusino(Holyoke Police Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Holyoke man is facing charges after allgedly breaking into a city residence overnight.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to a reported breaking and entering in progress on Center Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. They arrive and spoke to the victim, who reportedly said that the suspect left before police arrived, and it was determined that the suspect entered through a bathroom window.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was radioed out. An officer saw it on the westbound side of Lyman Street a short time later and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Moriarty added that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Kevin Jusino of Holyoke, ignored the officer, turned on the car’s headlights, and accelerated at a high rate of speed. Police were able to follow Jusino to Elm Stret, where he stopped.

Jusino got out of the car and was placed under arrest. He is facing charges including breaking and entering, failure to stop for police, and red lens violation.

