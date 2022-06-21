Investigation underway after wrong-way driver allegedly hits state police cruiser

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway after a wrong-way driver allegedly struck a state trooper’s cruiser, causing injuries.

Officials said that on the evening of June 10th, a vehicle was traveling south on I-91 North in Bernardston for several miles.

In order to stop the vehicle, a trooper from the Shelburne Falls Barracks placed his cruiser in the vehicle’s path to prevent a potential head-on collision.

The trooper and the driver were taken to the hospital with injuries.

There has been no word on their condition.

