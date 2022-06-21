Advertisement

Investigation underway after wrong-way driver allegedly hits state police cruiser

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway after a wrong-way driver allegedly struck a state trooper’s cruiser, causing injuries.

Officials said that on the evening of June 10th, a vehicle was traveling south on I-91 North in Bernardston for several miles.

In order to stop the vehicle, a trooper from the Shelburne Falls Barracks placed his cruiser in the vehicle’s path to prevent a potential head-on collision.

The trooper and the driver were taken to the hospital with injuries.

There has been no word on their condition.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 4,066 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 15 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.
Preparations are underway in East Longmeadow for the summer events series that will kick off...
East Longmeadow preparing for return of summer event series
Hornets are making an early appearance as we officially enter summer in western Massachusetts.
Getting Answers: hornets making early appearance this season
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
A protest is underway as state health officials visit western Massachusetts Tuesday to evaluate...
Protesters gather over proposed Eversource pipeline extension