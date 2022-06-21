Local pediatricians prepare to hold vaccine clinics for children 6 months and older

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local pediatrician offices and other vaccination sites are preparing for an influx of patients following the CDC’s recommendation of the COVID-19 vaccine for those 6 months and older.

One pediatrician we spoke with in Northampton has already ordered hundreds of doses.

Meanwhile, a popular vaccination clinic in Springfield is also preparing to vaccinate this youngest group of children.

Dr. Jonathan Schwab has two pediatrician offices in Northampton. His office just received a shipment of 300 Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 doses, which, along with Moderna, the CDC has now recommended for children 6 months and older.

“So far, we have a pretty good demand because parents know that this is an important vaccine, and they also know that kids do get sick, especially in this age group,” Dr. Schwab said. “So, they are anxious to get their child vaccinated and protected.”

This upcoming Saturday, Dr. Schwab plans to hold a clinic for his patients. Based on the current sign-ups, he will already go through more than three-fourths of his supply this weekend.

“I just heard that we have over 250 signed up for this weekend,” Dr. Schwab told us.

After the clinic, he told Western Mass News that he will be offering the shot for appointments only.

Over in Springfield, a popular vaccination spot is preparing to vaccinate the youngest generation, as well.

The Springfield Technical Community College site will hold its first clinic for children under 5 on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Western Mass News caught up with community members who said they hope that finally vaccinating the population may bring us one step closer to normal.

“It’s impacting their mental stability, and naturally, we want to be social,” said Amy Purcell. “These kids grow and thrive by being social. The sooner we get them vaccinated, the sooner they can go back to school and really see their friends and their teachers.”

You can find more information on where you can find a vaccine for your child using the Massachusetts Vax Finder.

