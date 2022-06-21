Longmeadow prepares to take on Billerica in boys’ lacrosse state championship

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It will be an exciting Tuesday night for the Longmeadow boys’ lacrosse team and their fans.

Lancer supporters rallied outside of Picknelly Park Tuesday afternoon before getting on a bus to go watch the team play for a state championship.

Longmeadow will face Billerica on the road Tuesday night for the Division 2 title.

The Lancers have lost just one game all season and they are looking to secure the program’s first state championship since 2013.

