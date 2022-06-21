Advertisement

Longmeadow prepares to take on Billerica in boys’ lacrosse state championship

Longmeadow will face Billerica on the road Tuesday night for the Division 2 title.
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It will be an exciting Tuesday night for the Longmeadow boys’ lacrosse team and their fans.

Lancer supporters rallied outside of Picknelly Park Tuesday afternoon before getting on a bus to go watch the team play for a state championship.

The Lancers have lost just one game all season and they are looking to secure the program’s first state championship since 2013.

