Protesters gather over proposed Eversource pipeline extension

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A protest is underway as state health officials visit western Massachusetts Tuesday to evaluate a proposed Eversource pipeline in Longmeadow.

Over 100 people gathered at the maintenence facility at Longmeadow Country Club, which is part of the proposed pipeline, to speak out.

We spoke with State senator and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Eric Lesser, who said he’s in firm opposition to this proposal and wants to see a move towards clean energy in the state.

