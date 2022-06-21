Advertisement

Protesters gather over proposed Eversource pipeline extension

A protest was held as state health officials visit western Massachusetts on June 21, 2022 to evaluate a proposed Eversource pipeline in Longmeadow.(Western Mass News)
By Matt Sottile and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A protest is underway as state health officials visit western Massachusetts Tuesday to evaluate a proposed Eversource pipeline in Longmeadow.

Over 100 people gathered at the maintenence facility at Longmeadow Country Club, which is part of the proposed pipeline, to speak out.

We spoke with State senator and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Eric Lesser, who said he’s in firm opposition to this proposal and wants to see a move towards clean energy in the state.

Western Mass News will have the latest, including what Eversource had to say about today’s meeting, tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

