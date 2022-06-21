Cloudy, Unsettled Through Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cloudy, mild weather pattern will persist through Thursday for western Mass. There are chances for showers, however no big rainfall is expected in our area.

A stalled warm front sits to our west, keeping a steady rain falling across New York State and into the Berkshires. Meanwhile in western Mass, many are staying dry. Later this evening and overnight shower chances increase somewhat, but we still won’t get much. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight with a slight muggy feel.

Wednesday looks to be another mostly cloudy day with mild temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Breezes remain light out of the south and a few hit or miss showers will be around. The day will again feel a touch muggy at times and while we may see a few showers here and there, it won’t be a washout.

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue through Thursday as a weak upper low off the Northeast coast swings back across New England. A stalled warm front will finally pass through Wednesday evening, then we turn more humid Thursday with occasional showers during the day and a few showers or thunderstorms in the evening with a passing cold front. This front will bring an end to wet weather for the week.

Our weather pattern shifts at the end of the week with an upper level ridge building into the East and a weak upper low moving out. Friday will be noticeably warmer for us with highs rising to around 80 with some low to moderate humidity. Temps continue to climb over the weekend with upper 80s and a few 90 degree readings possible. The weather is also looking rain-free.

Our next weather-maker looks to be a cold front coming in Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking possible by the afternoon and evening with this front. Drier, more seasonable weather will follow for mid-week.

