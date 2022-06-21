Advertisement

Thunderbirds’ Calder Cup Games 3 through 5 to air on Cozi TV

Games 3 through 5 of the Calder Cup Finals will air on Cozi TV
Games 3 through 5 of the Calder Cup Finals will air on Cozi TV(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Hugh Zeitlin
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is your home for the Springfield Thunderbirds’ run to the Calder Cup.

If you can’t make it to the MassMutual Center for Game 3 on Wednesday, Game 4 on Friday, or Game 5 on Saturday against the Chicago Wolves, we will broadcast them live on Cozi TV.

Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa said in a statement

“With the Thunderdome approaching sellout status for each of these historic Calder Cup Finals games, we wanted to give as many fans as possible in the Springfield area a chance to see the action.”

“We want to thank our partners at Western Mass News and CoziTV for their collaboration to bring the Calder Cup Finals over the television airwaves.”

Coverage begins each night at 7 p.m.

You can find Cozi TV over the air on channel 3.8, on Comcast channels 293 and 1165, and on Charter channel 183.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski announces second retirement from football
The event also included a visit from Daniel Lee Bellomy, also known as “Freaky Zeke” from that...
Central High School hosts Citywide Black Excellence Basketball Tournament
The event also included a visit from Daniel Lee Bellomy, also known as “Freaky Zeke” from that...
Central High School hosts Citywide Black Excellence Basketball Tournament
The Thunderbirds won 5 to 4 in overtime in Game 1 on Sunday against the Chicago Wolves.
Thunderbirds fans gather at MGM Springfield for Game 2 of Calder Cup Finals