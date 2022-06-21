Thunderbirds’ Calder Cup Games 3 through 5 to air on Cozi TV

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is your home for the Springfield Thunderbirds’ run to the Calder Cup.

If you can’t make it to the MassMutual Center for Game 3 on Wednesday, Game 4 on Friday, or Game 5 on Saturday against the Chicago Wolves, we will broadcast them live on Cozi TV.

Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa said in a statement

“With the Thunderdome approaching sellout status for each of these historic Calder Cup Finals games, we wanted to give as many fans as possible in the Springfield area a chance to see the action.”

“We want to thank our partners at Western Mass News and CoziTV for their collaboration to bring the Calder Cup Finals over the television airwaves.”

Coverage begins each night at 7 p.m.

You can find Cozi TV over the air on channel 3.8, on Comcast channels 293 and 1165, and on Charter channel 183.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.