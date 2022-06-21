Advertisement

Town by Town: June 21

Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and East Longmeadow.

The city of Springfield awarded a grant to help with after-school programs and summer camps for its students.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that the city is receiving a $3 million grant to the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership.

The two-year grant will support out-of-school time enrichment and social emotional learning for families in the empowerment zone schools.

Mayor Sarno said the grant will provide opportunities to let those families’ strengths shine.

In Chicopee, the public library celebrated the end of the school year and the start of its summer reading program.

The library held a summer kickoff party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the amphitheater behind their building on Front Street.

Families were also able to learn about the library’s free summer meal program for kids, as well as enjoy snacks and various activities.

Town by town took us to East Longmeadow where Torito Mexican Restaurant held a celebrity bartending event.

The 4th annual event supports the East Lonmeadow Educational Endowment Fund.

The fund gives grants to educators with the purpose of enriching the student experience by funding “extras” that are not covered in the school budget.

The organization is receiving 20% of the bar sales during the event.

