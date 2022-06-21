Advertisement

Westfield crews working to fix water main breaks on City View Road and Falley Drive

City of Westfield
City of Westfield(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large part of Westfield has been affected by water main breaks on City View Road and Falley Drive Tuesday evening.

Westfield Police posted on their Facebook Tuesday that they are aware of the issue and that the city’s water department is working to resolve the issues.

There is currently no information on when the water will return.

Westfield Police stated that they will post any updates to their department’s Facebook page when they receive them.

