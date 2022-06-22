Crews investigating suspicious package at Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on-scene investigating a suspicious package at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that the call came in around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that the package is located close to the courthouse. He added that, at this time, there is no credible threat, but proper protocols are being followed as a precaution.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

