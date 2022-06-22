Advertisement

Crews investigating suspicious package at Springfield courthouse

With ongoing mold concerns at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Western Mass News...
With ongoing mold concerns at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Western Mass News viewers have been reaching out to us, worried about their well-being inside the building.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on-scene investigating a suspicious package at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that the call came in around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that the package is located close to the courthouse. He added that, at this time, there is no credible threat, but proper protocols are being followed as a precaution.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holyoke Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.
Holyoke Police seek suspect who allegedly stole ring from pawn shop
Holyoke Police Department looking for information on drive-by shooting.
Signed into law in 1972, Title IX of the education amendments prohibits discrimination based on...
Springfield Public Forum hosts discussion panel in honor of Title IX anniversary
Several Chicopee residents, including teachers, spoke out at Tuesday night’s city council...
Chicopee residents speak out against possible reallocation of school funds