Shower chances continue into Thursday; Summer temps back this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A steady rain has taken over in the valley this afternoon, but will be tapering off to a few showers and moving farther west through this evening. Skies may become partly cloudy for a time, allowing temperatures to spike into the upper 60s at the end of the day.

Muggy and mild tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with some fog possible.

Unsettled weather continues Thursday, but we are expected a warmer day with a bit of sunshine on occasion. Temperatures climb back to the mid 70s for the valley with some upper 70s possible if enough sun can break out. Pop up showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening, so prepare for a little more rain. Showers taper off after sunset.

A pattern shift on tap Friday into this weekend as we transition to a warmer stretch of weather. As a ridge of high pressure builds into the upper levels of the atmosphere, we will get highs in the 80s Friday and possibly low 90s over the weekend. At the surface, high pressure will also be in control, giving us good sunshine in western Mass along with light breezes. Breezes do ramp up a bit Sunday ahead of our next cold front and humidity will be high early and late in the day.

Our next weather-maker will be a cold front that rolls through New England on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with this front, but the specific storm and severe weather chances are still in question and that threat will be narrowed down over the weekend. It’s looking like at least rain Monday with some healthy downpours thanks to high humidity. Behind the front, drier air builds for Tuesday and Wednesday. The 2nd half of the week looks warm and a bit unsettled with a few shower chances.

