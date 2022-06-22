Getting Answers: tire prices on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re in the market for new tires on your car, you may have noticed prices have gone way up. We’re getting answers on why they’re so expensive.

“They have gone up 30 percent in the last year and there is another price increase on the rise,” said Dan Greenberg, vice president of City Tire.

People looking to buy tires right now will need to budget a little more. Western Mass News stopped by City Tire in Springfield to find out what is causing prices to rise.

“The main reason tire prices have gone up is number one, oil. Number two, transportation costs overseas and production costs in the plants,” Greenberg added.

Besides the reasons associated with inflation, the actual prices of the materials used to make the tires, like petroleum products, are up too. It’s something City Tire Store Manager Michael Lapitt is having to explain to customers.

“So customers are asking why is it so expensive. It’s because we have to compete,” Lapitt noted.

With the price of tires increasing, Western Mass News is getting answers on how to save money when making a purchase. Greenberg told us the best way to save money is to “shop around for your best deal. Most cases, cars today are all-wheel drive, a majority of them. So usually you should stay with that same tire or replace one or two if you have some damage on it, but, you know, shop around. Try to get your best deal to try to get as many of our services included. There’s sales all the time and coupons online. We have specials all the time. Just keep looking for them.”

Unfortunately, Lapitt expects they’ll be dealing with the higher prices for a while.

“They don’t think it’s gonna get better anytime soon and I’d like to think it would, but whatever happens, we will adjust accordingly like we said and try to keep everyone happy,” Lapitt noted.

