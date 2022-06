Holyoke, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for help identifying a man.

The suspect stole a gold ring from a pawn shop in Holyoke.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Keith Williams at 413-322-6900 ext 559.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.