Holyoke Police Department looking for information on drive-by shooting.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On June 19th at 5:40pm Holyoke Police Officers responded to the area of Franklin and Chestnut for the report of shots fired.

As Officers were responding further information was received by a caller, that a vehicle had been “shot up”.

Officers arrived on scene and located a green sedan riddled with bullet holes.

No injuries have been reported.

A witness stated a black sedan operating north on Franklin had an occupant fire numerous rounds at the green sedan.

The black sedan turned onto Chestnut and drove away at a high rate of speed.

Officers collected spent casing of .380 and 9mm calibers.

The Holyoke Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900.

Citizens may also use Text A Tip; it is an anonymous message system.

TEXT- A -TIP

Text Solve plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone

Text the information you want to send

Send the text

Text END to complete message

