Investigation continues into Granby hit-and-run that injured cyclist

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the weekend, a driver hit a man on a bicycle in Granby and forced him off the road. Now, the town’s police chief is asking for the public’s help.

The victim from this collision is still recovering in the hospital. Granby Police Chief Kevin O’Grady told us me they are piecing together photos and videos from neighbors to hopefully find who did this.

Early Saturday morning around 6:30 p.m., Granby Police were dispatched to the area of 405 Batchelor Street.

“A phone call came in, a 911, saying there was a party on the side of the road…Looked like he was in some sort of a cyclist accident,” O’Grady said.

Police said a man on a bicycle was traveling north down Batchelor Street. They believe a sedan was driving in the same direction when they hit the bicycle and drove away.

Investigators noted that the man was severely injured and is still recovering in the hospital, but is expected to make it through. However, they are still waiting to interview him about the accident.

“Unfortunately, the party is still recovering and we’re still waiting to have an interview with him. Maybe he’s got some more information that will lead to who did this to him,” O’Grady added.

Police originally released a photo of a pickup truck which, at the time, they believed was involved. However, they no longer believe that’s the case.

“We were trying to get timeframes on some of the videos and things like that. This truck was in the area, seemed to act a little suspicious, like slowing down, turning around and backing up, so we were looking at that because it was the first video we had,” O’Grady noted.

Police then released this surveillance video on Tuesday of the sedan they believed was involved. However, they still do not know the make, color, or model of the car. That’s why they are now asking for the public’s help to help piece together the details.

“We’re asking for any surveillance video people may have from their home, their Ring doorbell, any kind of surveillance cameras they have. We have gotten some different videos, which is starting to help. We’re hoping to enhance those videos and maybe someone else just has a little bit more information that could help us solve this,” O’Grady explained.

If you do have any photos, videos, or information that could help in this case, you are urged to contact the Granby Police Department.

