Northampton firefighters rescue hawk from old church bell tower

By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters helped rescue a potentially injured bird Wednesday morning.

The Northampton Fire Department posted these photos to their Facebook page this morning.

They said crews used a ladder truck to remove a red tailed hawk from the bell tower of the old St. John’s Church.

The hawk was evaluated and was determind to be uninjured. It was then released back into the wild.

