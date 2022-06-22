Northampton firefighters rescue hawk from old church bell tower

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters helped rescue a potentially injured bird Wednesday morning.

The Northampton Fire Department posted these photos to their Facebook page this morning.

A possibly injured hawk needed to be rescued from the bell tower of an old Northampton church. (Northampton Fire Dept.)

They said crews used a ladder truck to remove a red tailed hawk from the bell tower of the old St. John’s Church.

The hawk was evaluated and was determind to be uninjured. It was then released back into the wild.

