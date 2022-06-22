One arrested, drugs and gun seized following Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of the Springfield Police Department made an arrest Tuesday night after an investigation that lasted several months.

Alexander Santiago, 22, is facing several charges including possession with the intent to disribute and carrying a firearm without a license. He was arrested during a traffic stop near the intersection of Hancock and State Streets.

Alexander Santiago, 22, was arrested by Springfield Police on June 21, 2022 (Springfield Police)

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives recovered a large capacity firearm loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition, approximately 100 bags of heroin with a possible mixture of fentanyl, seven oxycodone pills, more than 12 grams of cocaine, a loose round of ammunition, and more than $1,000 in cash

