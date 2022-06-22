Advertisement

Springfield Public Forum hosts discussion panel in honor of Title IX anniversary

By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Public Forum partnered with the Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall Tuesday night for a panel discussion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of federal Title IX legislation.

Signed into law in 1972, Title IX of the education amendments prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance.

This legislation is seen as the primary catalyst for equal funding and the creation of opportunities for participation by girls and women in organized athletics in publicly funded primary, secondary, and collegiate schools and institutions.

