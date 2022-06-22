Springfield’s Union Station turns purple to shine light on Alzheimer’s disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield’s Union Station lit up purple Tuesday night in honor of The Longest Day to bring awareness and fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

Monday and Tuesday nights, the station glowed in purple to bring concern and awareness to Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth leading cause of death in America.

In Massachusetts, there are more than 130,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease, and 284,000 family members and friends providing care and support.

