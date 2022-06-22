Thunderbirds superfans gearing up for Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds will face off against the Chicago Wolves Wednesday in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals. The team will be back on home ice for the next three games after playing the first two games of the series on the road.

Wednesday’s game marks the return to the Calder Cup Finals to the city of Springfield for the first time in over three decades.

“It’s very special. Last time, ‘91, I was I think a freshman sophomore in high school. It’s been a long time,” said Paul Sagan of Ludlow.

Twelve hours before the puck will drop, some longtime Thunderbirds superfans waited outside the MassMutual Center in hopes of getting autographs from Thunderbirds players and coaches.

“I came down this morning to get my team photo signed, my poster…I’ve been collecting them for years and I just figured I would get one more they will hopefully win it,” Sagan added.

The Thunderbirds will face off against the Wolves for Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals on Wednesday. Sagan told Western Mass News that he has been a supporter of the Thunderbirds for as long as he can remember.

“I’ve been Springfield hockey my whole life. My dad used to bring me to the Indians with the Boy Scouts and I was a season ticket holder for a few years here…Go T-Birds obviously. Hopefully, they bring the cup home the city will explode,” Sagan noted.

With fans hopeful about bringing the cup back to Springfield, one Thunderbirds player told us he is determined to make it happen on home ice.

“That’s the goal, right in front of our fans. They’ve been behind us all year, you know. We’re going to do it for them, especially for all the guys in the dress room. One game at a time and it starts with tonight,” said Thunderbirds right winger Will Bitten.

In order to win the Calder Cup in Springfield, the T-Birds will need to win the next three home games.

“I mean, we can feel the buzz in the city right now, you know. It’s 1-1 right now. We got three home games coming up, so we want to make the most out of it,” Bitten added.

If you cannot make it down to MassMutual Center, the next three games will be broadcast live on Cozi TV, one of the networks of Western Mass News. Click here to learn more.

