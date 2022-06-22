Town by Town: Jun. 22

(WGGB/WSHM) - History was made at Wednesday’s swearing-in for police officer promotions in Chicopee.

The swearing-in ceremony was held inside Chicopee Comprehensive High School.

Officials told Western Mass News that after today’s ceremony, Lieutenant Holly Cote became the first woman to achieve the rank of captain in the department’s history.

Cote has held many roles within the department, including serving as program director for this year’s Chicopee Police Department youth academy.

In South Hadley, a mural created by Mount Holyoke College students is on display at Buttery Brook Park.

The mural is entitled “Off The Beaten Path: A Celebration of Local Ecology.”

The students worked in partnership with the town of South Hadley, as well as with the Friends of Buttery Brook Park organization.

The mural has been on display since the start of the month.

Town by Town also took us to Springfield, where Freedom Credit Union is in the middle of a summer food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The 100 day drive is to celebrate the credit union’s 100th anniversary.

Anyone can donate, not just credit union members or employees. Cash donations are being accepted at all Freedom Credit Union locations, not just in Springfield, now until Labor Day on September 5.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.