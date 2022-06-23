All-4-One to perform at 2022 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Grammy award winning group All-4-One, known for hits “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That”, will be performing at The Big E on September 28.

Jamie Jones, one of the lead singers of the group, spoke to Western Mass News about their upcoming show.

Jones: “We are expecting to have a great show. We have a lot of fun on stage. We don’t have a lot of ballads, we do a show that is fun for everybody, and we are looking to have a good time with everyone coming out to see us.”

What are you looking forward to about the concert?

Jones: “Just being on stage. There is nothing like it. My group and I have a new gratefulness just being back on stage. We have been there for the past couple of years and we are looking for that good energy.”

What is the message you hope fans take from the concert?

Jones: “One thing we have talked about for 29 years is the fact that we are all different races in our group, yet we all get along. There’s a Black guy, a Mexican guy, a white guy, and music brings us together. It always has. We have been together for 30 years and it’s funny to me that is the message now and it’s needed more now than when we first started. A message of love and appreciation for one another and just having a good time through music.”

Is admission free to the concert with a ticket to The Big E?”

Jones: “If you have a ticket to The Big E, then the concert is free, so you have no excuses, so you have to roll through.”

