A car crash on Cabot and Canal St. in Holyoke sent two people to the hospital

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -

In the early morning on June 23rd, crews responded to reports of a single car accident at the intersection of Cabot and Canal street.

The two people in the car were safely removed and brought to a local hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

A jaws response was requested by Holyoke Police as there was the possibility of people being trapped.

The road was reopened shortly after.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.

