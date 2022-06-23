Organizers expect at least 100,000 people for 2022 Star Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least 100,000 people are expected in downtown Springfield on Fourth of July for this year’s Star Spangled Springfield event.

“We have a Beatles tribute band. We have face painters and balloon makers for the kids,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.

It’s all the makings for a fun filled Fourth of July celebration in Springfield. Matt shared what we can expect at this year’s Star Spangled Springfield during this week’s taping of Western Mass Getting Answers. She told us the free event will begin at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park with all sorts of entertainment, speeches from special guests including those serving on the U.S.S. Massachusetts, and capping off with the main attraction: fireworks.

“9:30 [p.m.] is when we start the fireworks off the Memorial Bridge and they are going to be spectacular,” Matt added.

Grucci Fireworks is putting on the large display.

If you are planning to attend, Matt said there are several parking options, but keep in mind that all downtown parking is free. MGM has an open garage with free parking and the I-91 south and north garage is open for a nominal fee. Matt cautions not to park on the highway.

She also noted what’s not allowed during the event: bikes, pets, and alcohol. Matt said the noise from the fireworks display could hurt animals’ ears, which is why it is good to keep pets at home.

Finding something to eat shouldn’t be difficult.

“Lots of food…Everything from ice cream to sausage grinders,” Matt explained.

The event, which first started back in 1991, is always special to Matt

“The Fourth of July, I look at it is as everybody’s holiday, and it is my favorite single event…To see the expressions on people’s face when the fireworks go off, it is moving to me,” Matt said.

Matt encourages people to come early, bring a blanket, and find a spot to enjoy the festivities.

