Spot shower chances tonight/Friday, then HOT this weekend!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A few spotty showers are still around this evening, but will diminish after sunset tonight for most. Patchy clouds linger and patchy fog likely redevelops again overnight. Temperatures fall back to the 50s with calm wind through sunrise.

Low clouds and fog may linger Friday morning, but many will see skies turn partly cloudy. Once sun starts breaking through, expect temperatures to warm quickly. Highs get into the low 80s for the valley, which is around normal for this time of year. There will be a touch of humidity and light breezes. There’s a low risk for a pop up shower in the afternoon, but most should stay dry.

Temperatures look to take a run at the lower 90s for the first weekend of summer.

A ridge of high pressure that has brought several days of searing heat to the Southeast and Midwest, will be extending into New England this weekend. High pressure at the surface will give us rain-free weather along with light breezes and full sunshine, which will help being temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will be moderate Saturday, but gradually builds for Sunday and Monday, which you’ll notice most early and late in the day.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front that approaches New England on Monday. A potential First Alert Weather Day, Monday will feature more clouds and high humidity ahead of the front. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected with the cold front, which should come through in the afternoon to early evening. Check back on the forecast over the weekend for any severe threats – which at this time look quite low.

Dry air follows the front for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We should be seasonable and sunny mid-week, then shower and thunderstorm chances, heat and humidity increase late-week.

