Springfield license commissioners discuss deadly nightclub shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Board of License Commissioners voted Wednesday to take action against Saga Nightclub, the scene of a deadly shooting just last month.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno ordered the hearing following that shooting. The Saga Nightclub has been closed since the incident last month and the owner of the club agreed to relinquish his licenses on May 31. Now, the matter will head to a pre-hearing conference.

“It’s alleged on May 29 at about 10:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to 90 Worthington Street, known as Club Saga for a gunshot victim,” said Springfield city attorney Alesia Days.

The Springfield Board of License Commissioners met Wednesday night after Sarno ordered an entertainment and liquor license hearing for Saga Nightclub, where police said 30-year-old David Carrasquillo was shot in the head and killed in late May.

“The officers located a male victim on the ground near the men’s bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his head. The male was lying motionless and did not have a pulse,” Days explained.

Days said police obtained surveillance footage from the club, which showed the suspect and several other patrons entering Saga without being searched by employees.

“The Springfield Police Department has requested that Saga, where Pedro Cruzao is manager of record, be charged with the following: violation of 204-CMR-205-2, ‘no licensee for the sale of alcoholic beverages shall permit any disorder, disturbance or illegality of any kind to take place in or on the licensed premises. The licensee shall be responsible whether present or not’ and they’re asking for one count and that would be violation of the security plan, failure to search patron or patrons upon entry to the premises,” Days added.

The board voted unanimously to take action. The next step is a pre-hearing conference where board members will be shown surveillance footage of the entryway to the club starting at 9 p.m. up until the time of the incident.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Earlier this month, court documents we’ve obtained identified the suspect as 35-year-old Brandon Murray and police have secured an arrest warrant for him.

