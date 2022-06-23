Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Springfield nightclub shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 35-year-old Brandon Murray of Springfield was arrested Thursday morning inside an apartment in the Bronx, NY on a fugitive from justice warrant on murder charges.

Officers were called to Saga Nightclub on the 0-100 block of Worthington Street on Sunday, May 29 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old David Carrasquillo suffering from a gunshot wound. Carrasquillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the case applied for and were granted a warrant for Murray on murder charges on June 3.

Walsh said that Murray will be arraigned in New York before being extradited back to Springfield to appear in court on the murder charges.

