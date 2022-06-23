Thunderbirds lose Game 3 to Wolves at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds were back on the ice Wednesday, this time from the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Their quest for a Calder Cup championship continued into Game 3 with the series tied coming into tonight at 1-1.

Fans across western Massachusetts tuned into the action from restaurants and bars, like Rumbleseat Bar and Grill in Chicopee.

Western Mass News stopped by Wednesday evening, as well as The Plaza at MGM Springfield where the casino broadcast the game.

“I’ve been following Springfield hockey since they were at the collesium in West Springfield and it’s exciting to have them back in the Calder Cup Finals. I think it’s been something like 31 or 32 years and we’ve been following them all season. Once they got to the playoffs, we knew we were going to make sure we got playoff tickets to see them. They have a great team,” said Bernie Lobier and Cathy Rueli-Matulewicz.

Sadly, the T-Birds didn’t have the game they wished they could have had on Wednesday. The final from the Thunderdome: Wolves 4, Thunderbirds 0. The Wolves now lead the best-of-seven game series 2-1.

Game 4 is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. in downtown Springfield. If you aren’t able to get to the game, Cozi TV has you have covered. Click here to find out where you can find the game on your TV!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.