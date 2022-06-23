Advertisement

A teenager from Great Barrington facing arson related charges

Fire truck responding to scene.
Fire truck responding to scene.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Libby James
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -

A teenager faces arson charges in connection with a fire at the vacant Searles School.

This comes after crews responded to the fire on 79 Bridge street in the afternoon of June 19th.

When arriving at the scene, firefighters said they saw smoke coming from the second floor.

After entering, crews determined the fire was started by a piece of furniture that was set on fire.

Great Barrington Fire Department, the Great Barrington Police Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit gathered evidence and identified the individual responsible.

However, since he is under 17 years old, his identity remains anonymous.

