Classic summer weekend on the way!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Warmer temperatures across western Mass today with highs hitting low 80s for most of the valley this afternoon. Any isolated showers that flare up will be short-lived and quickly diminish this evening.

Skies clear out nicely this evening and tonight with temperatures reaching 60s closer to midnight. Expect a slight muggy feel overnight with calm wind and occasional clouds or a little brief fog in spots.

As we head into the weekend, a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere and high pressure at the surface will give us sunshine and hot temperatures. Saturday will be a mainly sunny day with only light breezes expected. Muggy early and late, but humidity remains moderate during the day. A typical summer evening will follow with “buggy and muggy” conditions.

Humidity continues to climb Sunday and we will see almost full sunshine again early. Temperatures climb a bit faster and highs should hit lower 90s for many in the afternoon. High, thin clouds will be building into New England, but dry weather persists. Southwest breezes may kick up to 15mph or so later in the day.

Our next weather-maker will be a cold front that approaches Monday. The timing of this front is still a bit uncertain, but shower chances get going in the morning. This would give us more of a rainy day than a stormy day with high humidity and temperatures in the 70s. There is a risk for downpours, which could cause some travel issues. Look for updates over the weekend.

Behind a departing cold front will come a nice “woosh” of dry air from Tuesday to Thursday. Surface high pressure should also give us some good sunshine during the day and fair skies at night, so expect some early morning lows in the lower 50s. Highs look seasonable with lower to middle 80s. Turning hot Friday and increasingly humid. The start of the holiday weekend is trending a bit unsettled with a few shower and thunderstorm chances.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.