EXCLUSIVE: Markey speaks out over Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGGB/WSHM) - Democrats in Washington and closer to home are expressing their disappointment with Friday’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Well, a stolen Supreme Court majority has now stolen the rights of Americans,” said Sen. Ed Markey in an exclusive interview with Western Mass News.

Markey spoke out just hours after the Supreme Court issued its ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a constitutional right for nearly 50 years, which allowed women to have abortions anywhere in the United States.

For those against the decision, Markey said the next move has to be voters making their voices heard at the ballot box this November.

“All across our country, people are not going to agonize. They’re going to organize to put Roe v. Wade back on the books and the only way to do that is to, one, win the elections and, two, expand [unintelligible] the two stolen Supreme Court seats that Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell took from the American people,” Markey noted.

Access to abortions will not change in Massachusetts and Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order on Friday to provide more protection for medical providers. Markey told Western Mass News that the Bay State will lead the charge against the high court’s ruling.

“The women in Massachusetts are protected by Massachusetts law, but we are going to be the leader in fighting for a repeal of what the Supreme Court just did and creating a political movement that is going to, like a wave, roll across the United States of America and Massachusetts will be in the lead, so that every woman in every state has the same rights that Massachusetts women have under our state laws,” Markey explained.

