Local COVID vax clinic first to offer doses in western Mass. for youngest age group

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Earlier this week, the CDC approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months through five years, and just Thursday in Springfield, it was made available to young children for the first time today.

Officials at the Stick It To COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Springfield, which is run by Cataldo Ambulance Services, told us that they believed this is the first clinic in western Mass. to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as six months old.

When we visited Thursday afternoon, officials said they’d already seen 33 families so far, most with kids ages five and under, and some traveling from as far away as Maryland. By day’s end, they vaccinated 75 kids under the age of five years old.

“Anyone that is under three years old we have our highest credentialed employees doing it such as doctors and nurses...Registering is a little bit more in detail because it’s for a minor,” said Alexandra Santos, sight supervisor.

Annie Rosenberg traveled about an hour to the clinic to get her two younger children vaccinated. Because she didn’t want to continue to wait to protect her kids and says it went well for them.

“They didn’t flinch, they didn’t have any reaction to it I don’t think they’ve noticed frankly,” said Rosenberg, or Great Barrington.

The clinic is offering lollipops for those who get vaccinated and Stop & Shop gift cards for ages six and up, worth $100 for first-time dosers, and $25 gift cards for any other vaccine.

They’re open Thursdays from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and accept walk-ins and appointments.

