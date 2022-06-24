Local tobacco shops respond to Juul ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration orders all Juul electronic cigarettes off the U.S. market.

We wanted to know how local tobacco shops are responding. David Glantz of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop in Springfield told Western Mass News that they haven’t received any official communication about pulling Juul from their shelves.

He said that although the Juul products are a small percentage of sales, they follow strict guidelines on selling the product. He said Juul was one of the only companies that sent mystery shoppers to check on compliance. The FDA’s concern is over the marketing of these products to minors.

Glanz said selling and promoting a variety of flavors that have since been banned in Massachusetts attracted younger customers, but he said the alcohol and cannabis industries utilize similar appeal tactics.

“It’s a marketing ploy that worked. If you go to a marijuana store, they have gummies they got bubblegum flavored marijuana, they have gummies they have you know their products they look like candy. I mean are they grooming a younger generation to become addicted to that product,” said Glanz.

Word from Juul is they are seeking a stay on the order and are considering an appeal.

