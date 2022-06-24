Advertisement

Longmeadow Police warns residents of delivery scam
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Longmeadow Police are warning residents of a delivery scam.

Officials told Western Mass News that multiple reports have come into the department over the past 24 hours of residents receiving packages from a legitimate delivery company, but the package was not addressed to someone affiliated with the residents. The packages involved contained new phones.

Later, police said a man described as Hispanic, wearing a multi-colored vest, arrived in an older-modeled sedan claiming to work for Amazon, FedEx and UPS. They asked for the package back, claiming it was an error. The male used a translator on his phone to talk to residents.

If residents receive a package not addressed to their home or have any information on the male party or vehicle, they are asked to contact Longmeadow Police.

