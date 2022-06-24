Medical providers concerned Baker’s order could stress healthcare systems

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order on Friday to protect women’s rights to abortion.

Baker’s order allows women from other states to come to Massachusetts to get a safe and legal abortion, but could this stress an already overwhelmed health care system?

“Horrified, horrified,” said Kate Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Murphy spoke with Western Mass News and shared her initial reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

“We’ve spent so much of our time fighting for access to health care for everybody. We believe that reproductive rights are health care rights,” Murphy added.

Many health organizations in the state joined the MNA in providing their reaction to the Supreme Court ruling, including Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, who said:

“This dangerous and chilling decision will have devastating consequences across the country, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care or remain pregnant. Abortion is health care, and access to care should not be based on one’s zip code, income level, or identity.”

In Massachusetts, laws are still in place protecting a women’s access to safe abortions and, on Friday, Baker strengthened that protection with an executive order. That order states that no one in the Commonwealth can be prosecuted for giving or receiving reproductive health care, even if the patient traveled over state lines to do so.

Other bodies of legislation are making similar steps as well.

“The Massachusetts Senate budget, there were protections similar to what Governor Baker did today. I’m told the House may take up something next week, what we already did in the Senate budget,” said State Senator John Velis.

Now, some in the healthcare system are concerned about the repercussions this ruling could have on providers in the Bay State. A representative with American College of OB/GYN District 1 sent out a statement that read:

“By putting physicians in fear of retribution for providing evidence based, appropriate, lifesaving care, and denying patients the ability to turn to their trusted physicians for care, this decision fundamentally, irreparably, and devastatingly compromises the patient-physician relationship.”

Murphy worries an influx of patients seeking care, because of the governor’s order, may overwhelm the healthcare system.

“I think the states, especially those bordering the states that have ended abortion today with trigger laws, definitely will be overwhelmed. All health care facilities are overwhelmed and yeah, that’s a big risk,” Murphy added.

Other organizations believe Massachusetts should be taking another step in the opposite direction, along with the court’s ruling. Bishop William Byrne with the Diocese of Springfield released a statement that read:

“Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. We continue to work, advocate and pray that our brothers and sisters will recognize the right to life of the most vulnerable among us.”

Byrne also went on to say the church will continue to support women and families facing a crisis pregnancy through their ministry.

