Pittsfield man wins $1 million on scratch ticket

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County man has one million reasons to smile after his wife made a recent errand run.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that William Cassavant of Pittsfield asked his wife to pick up two scratch tickets while she was running errands. She stopped at Lipton Mart in Pittsfield, but the store was closed for five minutes. She decided to wait for it to reopen, bought “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” tickets, and brought them home.

One of those tickets was a $1 million prize winner.

Cassavant chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Teja explained that Cassavant is planning on using some of the winnings to take his daughters and grandchildren on a vacation, as well as using a portion for his grandchildren’s college fund.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.

