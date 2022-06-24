Pro-life, pro-choice supporters react to Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Moments after the news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade broke, we found a woman protesting the ruling outside Northampton city hall, while pro-life supporters view the ruling as a victory.

“I was outraged and hurt,” said Catherine Donaghy.

Donaghy went right to city hall after hearing Roe v. Wade had been overturned. She shared her outrage with Western Mass News.

“It’s my body. It’s my life. It’s women’s rights. It’s a women’s right. It’s her body. She should choose,” Donaghy added.

Her sign said ‘Stop the attack on women.’ She’s concerned about the impact of this decision.

“It’s going to disproportionally affect poor women and women of color. Women are going to have to travel to other states,” Donaghy explained.

However, there are others in support of the Supreme Court ruling, including pro-life supporters like Melissa Manion.

“I am still like is this really happening? Did this really happen? I wanted to believe in my heart again because the place I stand from is I do not want our country to stand on the ideal ending a life is necessary,” said Melissa Manion.

She told us attention should now turn to ways of supporting women who don’t choose abortion as an option.

“You probably want an abortion because you think it’s necessary. Okay, why do you think it’s necessary? Is it because you think we should have childcare? More subsidized childcare?” Manion added.

However, she does acknowledge that not everyone feels the same way she does.

“I will also say that I have sympathy for those that I know today are not feeling the way I’m feeling,” Manion added.

