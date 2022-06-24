Supreme Court strikes down restrictive New York Gun Law

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday, The Supreme Court struck down a nearly century-old New york gun law. That has activists worried about the implications across the country, including here in Massachusetts. Meantime, supporters of this ruling say this will take the burden off of law-abiding citizens.

This decision comes as gun violence and mass shootings increase across the country, and as tighter gun restrictions just passed through the Senate and are set to be discussed in the house in the wake of these deadly shootings.

“Unfortunately, it just seems to be, we’re walking down a tunnel with no light in sight yet,” said Trevaugh Smith, a graduate student.

Mixed reaction Thursday, after the Supreme Court decided to strike down a century-old New York gun law that requires gun owners to show ‘proper cause’ to carry a handgun in public.

“I think it should have been done a long time ago because to me, an armed law-abiding citizen is an advantage to this country, and not prohibited people running around with stolen guns,” said Arlo Guthrie, a gun enthusiast.

Guthrie, an employee and gun enthusiast at Guns Inc. in West Springfield told Western Mass News the 6-3 ruling is now going to make concealed carry a “shall-issue,” meaning:

“If you apply for a license, you qualify, they have to give it to you. May issue is what new york, technically, and we are here in Massachusetts. You apply for a license with due cause, then we’ll issue an unrestricted license in Mass. If not, you’re going to get targeted hunting or it’s going to be restricted,” said Guthrie.

Meantime, graduate student, Trevaughn Smith, originally from Springfield, has been advocating for stricter gun laws since a former high school student in Parkland, Florida, opened fire at his school, killing 17 and wounding 17 others. To him, the decision wasn’t surprising.

“The decision just once again kind of reinforces the fact that a majority of the supreme court simply do not understand or are just simply out of touch with the needs of the American people. For too long, the supreme court has been an unaccountable body that has simply bent to the whims of what party is in power,” said Smith.

Six other states across the country have similar laws in place to New York, including Massachusetts. Smith said he’s worried this vote could open the door for our state’s current gun laws to be changed.

“Massachusetts historically has not only had some of the strongest gun laws in the country, but they’ve had the lowest amount of gun violence in the entire nation, and that’s thanks to the strong laws,” explained Smith.

Thursday night, the Baker-Polito administration also released a statement on the ruling, reading quote:

“The Baker-Polito administration is proud of the Commonwealth’s nation-leading gun laws and history of enacting bipartisan gun reform legislation. The court’s ruling on New York’s licensing law has no immediate effect on the commonwealth’s gun laws, which all remain in place.”

