Town by Town: Jun. 24

(WGGB/WSHM) - A flag raising ceremony took place in Chicopee on Friday.

The city of Chicopee held a Quebec flag raising to honor Saint Jean-Baptiste Day. The holiday is meant to honor Jean the Baptiste’s birthday.

It also can be traced back to the Pagan custom of celebrating the summer solstice by lighting bonfires on the longest day of the year

The flag was raised on the flag pole at Chicopee city hall.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno and fire commissioner BJ Calvi held a special awards ceremony for the Springfield Fire Department at Symphony Hall.

Sarno said the event was aimed at recognizing the brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Fire Department for serving and protecting the city of Springfield.

In West Springfield, a new fire chief was sworn in on Friday.

Deputy Fire Chief Bob Manchino will replace Bill Flaherty, who served as West Springfied fire chief for 33 years.

Manchino recited his oath in front of colleagues family and friends, along with State Senator John Velis at city hall Friday morning

