Town by Town: June 23

In Easthampton, there was a big donation for a local library. State Senator John Velis announced Thursday that the Emily Williston Memorial Library and Museum in downtown Easthampton will receive $50 thousand in funding.

Velis was joined by library staff and board members, State Representative Daniel Carey, and Easthampton community members for the announcement. The funding was included in the recent American Rescue Plan Act legislation.

In West Springfield, Longhorn Steak House, along with the law enforcement torch run group hosted a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to benefit the Massachusetts Special Olympics.

Local Special Olympic athletes are served as door greeters. Police officers served as waiters. Restaurant-goers are encouraged to give an additional tip in envelopes provided by Special Olympics, but the server tips were not impacted. The event ran until 9 p.m.

In Springfield, American International College entered into a partnership with Holyoke Community College. They held a signing ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate the merger. Both colleges told Western Mass News that they hope this will allow students to transfer smoothly from HCC to AIC and also allow for some cost-saving.

