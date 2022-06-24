Advertisement

Two arrested, drugs stamped ‘COVID’ seized in Springfield

Evidence seized by investigators during an investigation on June 22, 2022
Evidence seized by investigators during an investigation on June 22, 2022(Mass. State Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are under arrest after an investigation by multi-agency investigation.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that on Wednesday, a narcotics task force learned that two men from Philadelphia would be transporting a large amount of cocaine into Springfield to be distributed.

That investigation led task force members to a vehicle that was parked on Chestnut Street. Local and state authorities arrived on the scene and more than 1.5 kilos of suspected cocaine were found and two people in the vehicle - 50-year-old Herman Gomez and 25-year-olf Jeffrys Feliciano Santana, both from Philadelphia - were arrested.

Procopio added that the recovered cocaine weight approximately 1,683 grams that was packaged in a one kilogram brick that was labeled ‘COVID’ and another shrink-wrapped package that weighed slightly more than one kilogram. One of the suspects was also allegedly in possession of heroin.

Gomez and Santana were booked at the Springfield Police Department on drug-related charges and were arraign in Springfield District Court.

