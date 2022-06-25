413 Biker Girls honor fallen riders with first annual ride out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 413 Bikers Girls hosted its first annual ride out at Geraldine’s Live Music Bar and Grill in Chicopee to honor fallen riders.

“We are having a ride out for our fallen riders, meaning everyone who has fallen off, all the deceased people that we know,” said Sharon Valentin of 413 Biker Girls.

Valentin is one of the lead group members who helped put the first ride out together. They wanted to honor those who died in motorcycle accidents since the subject hits close to home for her.

“We’ve had a lot of close friends of ours pass away recently,” Valetin told us.

Many bikers from all over came out to support the cause as the group also honored those recovering or dealing with the after effects of a motorcycle accident.

“I think it is good to donate that money to the person,” attendee Yahaira Santiago said. “They need it.”

Having people come out helped Valentin feel like she has been making a change.

“It makes us feel proud,” she said. “It makes us feel like we’re getting through to people, the community itself.”

Valentin also expressed how it felt to be able to spread the message behind 413 Biker Girls.

“We are here to empower women riders, and not only do we empower women, but want to empower the community itself,” Valetin explained. “We want women that don’t ride to come into our group.”

If you want to become a biker or join 413 Biker Girls, you can

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.