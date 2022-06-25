Belchertown man arrested for alleged Social Security fraud

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Belchertown man was arrested on Thursday in connection with fraudulently receiving Social Security disability benefits.

Kenneth Pontz, 55, was charged with one count of theft of public funds.

According to the indictment, over a period of more than six years, Pontz alegedly stole approximately $64,000 in Social Security disability benefits.

Pontz was released on bail after appearing in federal court in Springfield on Thursday.

