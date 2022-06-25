Car crashes into pole on Mill Village Road in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Deerfield crews responded to Mill Village Road early Saturday morning for the report of a car crashed into a pole.

Deerfield Police said that Mill Village Road is closed from Lee Road to Stillwater Road while crews work to repair the pole.

According to police, several wires fell on top of the car when it collided with the pole.

All occupants of the vehicle are reportedly out of the car and safe.

Police ask that people take Lee Road to Stillwater Road to avoid the area.

