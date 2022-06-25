Advertisement

Car crashes into pole on Mill Village Road in Deerfield

Deerfield Accident 062522
Deerfield Accident 062522(Deerfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Deerfield crews responded to Mill Village Road early Saturday morning for the report of a car crashed into a pole.

Deerfield Police said that Mill Village Road is closed from Lee Road to Stillwater Road while crews work to repair the pole.

According to police, several wires fell on top of the car when it collided with the pole.

All occupants of the vehicle are reportedly out of the car and safe.

Police ask that people take Lee Road to Stillwater Road to avoid the area.

