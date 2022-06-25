Advertisement

Dakin Humane Society in urgent need of dry dog and cat food

Image depicting pet food
Image depicting pet food(MGN Online / Public Domain Pictures / Marc Dalmulder / CC BY 2.0)
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield is asking for your help.

They told Western Mass News they’re in urgent need of dry cat and dog food.

According to the shelter, the increasing demand for emergency pet food and continued supply chain issues have completely wiped out their supply.

Dakin said they’re doing their best to keep critically-needed dry food available for pets in need, but have reached the end of their supply.

Those wishing to help Dakin can order from their Amazon Smile wish list.

