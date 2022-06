HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden Police are warning the public to be on the lookout following a dog attack in the area of Rock-A-Dundee Road.

According to the police, two pit bull mixes attacked their owner on Saturday and are on the loose.

Hampden Police advise anyone who sees the dogs to not approach them and call 911.

