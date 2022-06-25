Online RMV transactions set to be unavailable due to system upgrade
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced Saturday that all online ID and license transactions will be unavailable for a portion of this weekend due to system upgrades.
The Massachusetts RMV posted online that transactions will be unavailable from 1 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday.
The RMV suggests trying again after then if you must complete any licensing or ID transactions.
